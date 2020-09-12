Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,781 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

