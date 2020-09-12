Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 37,246 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,246 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,943 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.