Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,790 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of VF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of VF by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in VF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

