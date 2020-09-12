Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 673 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $338.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

