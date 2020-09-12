Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,232. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

