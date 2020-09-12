Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $170.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $183.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 55.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

