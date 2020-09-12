CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of CDK Global worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.