CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $19.45 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.