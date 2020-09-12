Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.69 per share, for a total transaction of $208,442.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,585 shares in the company, valued at $58,301,608.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.24 per share, with a total value of $32,578.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,460 shares in the company, valued at $61,204,730.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,299,237. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

