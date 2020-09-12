Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

