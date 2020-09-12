China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

CBPO opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in China Biologic Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Biologic Products by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

