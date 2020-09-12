CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$34.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.35.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.0353569 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

