Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

