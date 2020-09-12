Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS opened at $320.95 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

