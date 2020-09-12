Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $741,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 172.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

