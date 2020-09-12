Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,884 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.