Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart purchased 1,764 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 3,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,751 shares of company stock worth $129,986 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

