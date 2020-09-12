CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CME Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CME Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NASDAQ CME opened at $163.21 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.