Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.88 million, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.80. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Codexis by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 44.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 131.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

