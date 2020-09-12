Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,785 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE CL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

