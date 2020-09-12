Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

CLBK stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

