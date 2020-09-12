Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $36.00

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $211,988.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,698.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,142 shares of company stock worth $1,193,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

