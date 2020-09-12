Contrasting Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) & Globe Life (NASDAQ:GL)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlantic American and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 3 2 1 0 1.67

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and Globe Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $198.18 million 0.20 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.92 $760.79 million $6.75 12.07

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American -0.89% 0.75% 0.23% Globe Life 15.84% 10.31% 2.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 79.8% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globe Life beats Atlantic American on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

