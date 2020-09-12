Contrasting Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) & WPX Energy (NASDAQ:WPX)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 5 3 1 0 1.56 WPX Energy 0 4 19 0 2.83

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.46, indicating a potential upside of 331.14%. WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 155.56%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.41, meaning that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.07 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.79 WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.06 $256.00 million $0.33 13.12

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Summary

WPX Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

