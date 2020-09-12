Contrasting Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Valaris (NASDAQ:VALPQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.24 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -3.19

Valaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Patterson-UTI Energy 10 11 1 0 1.59

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 26.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $4.74, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Valaris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a drilling fleet of 252 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, motor rentals, directional surveying, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

