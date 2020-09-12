Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1,849.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,146 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BofA Securities cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.