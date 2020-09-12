County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,003 shares of company stock worth $180,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

