Credit Suisse Group Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $177.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of CME opened at $163.21 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

