CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $188,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,578,922. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,777,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

