Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 447,649 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 447,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Halliburton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

