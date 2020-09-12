Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mylan worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter valued at about $56,280,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 76.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter worth $37,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mylan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.33 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

