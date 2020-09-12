Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 654.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

ESI stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

