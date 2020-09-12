Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 7,480.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Pluralsight worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pluralsight by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,500 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

