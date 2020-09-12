Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 494.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 229.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,329,000 after acquiring an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after buying an additional 443,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.