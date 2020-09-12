Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Aramark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 58.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 288,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ARMK opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.77. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

