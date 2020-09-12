Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 22,017 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 465.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $271.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $723.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

