Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 84,641 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,161 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,104 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of GSX opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.30 and a beta of -0.60. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

