Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 669.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

