Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1,060.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD opened at $34.58 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.