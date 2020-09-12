Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 380.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,842.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AON by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in AON by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 55,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

