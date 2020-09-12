Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.26. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

