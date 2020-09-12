Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,075 shares of company stock worth $42,859,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $445.90 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.