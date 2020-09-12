Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $335.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.