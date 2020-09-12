D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

