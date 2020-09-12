David Graham Acquires 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) insider David Graham acquired 3,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £15,300 ($19,992.16).

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 514 ($6.72) on Friday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.06).

