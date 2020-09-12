Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

