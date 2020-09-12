Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.71 ($22.02).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €15.30 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.92 and a 200 day moving average of €14.09. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.