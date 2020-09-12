Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

FRA DWNI opened at €45.55 ($53.59) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

