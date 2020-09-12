Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO Sells $2,038,498.50 in Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 150.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.