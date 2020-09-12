Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $3,506,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of DFS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

